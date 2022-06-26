Egyptian president, UAE FM discuss ties, regional security

Cairo [Egypt], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday with visiting Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral ties and regional security. The Egyptian president expressed appreciation of the UAE's support for Egypt on several critical occasions, highlighting the unique ties and "close coordination" between the two countries, said Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady in a statement.

For his part, the UAE foreign minister valued "Egypt's pivotal role" as a pillar of security and stability in the Arab world, praising Egypt's keenness to strengthen solidarity among Arab states and advance joint Arab action, according to the statement. He also affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen and consolidate its "strategic relations" with Egypt in a way that achieves common interests and enhances security and stability in the region.

The meeting also addressed ways of boosting economic cooperation and increasing the UAE investments in Egypt in various fields including energy, transport and tourism, according to the statement. Over the past few days, leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council states made official visits to Egypt and vowed further investment in the North African country, including Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (ANI/Xinhua)

