Left Menu

Egyptian president, UAE FM discuss ties, regional security

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday with visiting Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral ties and regional security.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 26-06-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 22:02 IST
Egyptian president, UAE FM discuss ties, regional security
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday with visiting Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral ties and regional security. The Egyptian president expressed appreciation of the UAE's support for Egypt on several critical occasions, highlighting the unique ties and "close coordination" between the two countries, said Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady in a statement.

For his part, the UAE foreign minister valued "Egypt's pivotal role" as a pillar of security and stability in the Arab world, praising Egypt's keenness to strengthen solidarity among Arab states and advance joint Arab action, according to the statement. He also affirmed his country's keenness to strengthen and consolidate its "strategic relations" with Egypt in a way that achieves common interests and enhances security and stability in the region.

The meeting also addressed ways of boosting economic cooperation and increasing the UAE investments in Egypt in various fields including energy, transport and tourism, according to the statement. Over the past few days, leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council states made official visits to Egypt and vowed further investment in the North African country, including Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022