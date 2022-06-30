Left Menu

Afghan grand assembly 'Loya Jirga' opens in Kabul, women debarred

The first-ever 'Loya Jirga' or grand assembly of religious scholars and elders opened in Kabul on Thursday, Xinhua reported citing the Afghan caretaker government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:27 IST
Afghan grand assembly 'Loya Jirga' opens in Kabul, women debarred
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The first-ever 'Loya Jirga' or grand assembly of religious scholars and elders opened in Kabul on Thursday, Xinhua reported citing the Afghan caretaker government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. Around 3,500 religious scholars and elders from across the country have been invited to attend the three-day jirga, however, women have not been allowed to attend the assembly by the Taliban.

"The Jirga allows people of Afghanistan and even representatives of Iran and Pakistan-based Afghan refugees to attend it," Xinhua quoted Mujahid, as saying. Some 70 personalities representing Afghan refugees in Pakistan and about 30 others from refugees living in Iran have participated in the Jirga, he added.

The participants of the jirga are expected to discuss a series of issues, including reopening schools for girls from grade 7th to grade 12th, the type of government, national flag and national anthem. This is the first nationwide gathering of Islamic clerics in the country, eleven months after the re-establishment of the Taliban in the country. Several clerics and civil rights activists have said that the gathering of Islamic scholars should be 'inclusive'.

"One of the demands is that the decisions should be taken for the creation of an inclusive government that represents different ethnic groups," said Sayed Javad Hosseini, a political analyst. In another statement, Bibi Amri, a university instructor said that the male and female clerics have the vital role to announce awareness of women's rights through mosques so women can be provided with their rights and called women's inclusion in the Loya Jirga "important." The gathering will be meaningless if women were not included, he added.

One of the major demands of the international community is the formation of an inclusive government. Moreover, the recognition of the current Afghan government is linked to upholding human rights and women's rights in the country. There will be no television coverage of the event, only radio, local media reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022