Tensions Surge as Israel and U.S. Intensify Operations Against Iran

Israel and the United States are steadfast in their commitment to operations against Iran, aiming to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear capabilities, according to Israel's ambassador to the United Nations. The ambassador, Danny Danon, addressed reporters in New York, expressing confidence that Iranian freedom is near.

In response to allegations of a fatal attack on a girls' school in Minab, southern Iran, attributed to the joint forces by Iranian media, Danon highlighted the tragic loss of life but refuted the claims. He emphasized that Israeli and U.S. operations target military assets, contrary to Iranian tactics.

The situation has prompted UNICEF and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call for a ceasefire, warning of the dangers posed to millions of children amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)