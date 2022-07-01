Japan displays its vibrant drone technology

In recent years, the demand for drones has picked up because the operation systems are improving and deregulating. Drone manufacturers are now focusing on technology which is efficient for logistics and operation at disaster sites. In Japan, "Level 4" of the drone system will begin by the end of this year.

Under this system, the operator of the system could fly a drone in an area where it is not visible to the operator's eye. "TERRA LABO" conducted a research and development project on the subject of support systems in this area which is devastated. This drone has the capacity to fly at a distance of 2000 kilometres.

"This large "TERRA dolphin" is produced to fly 2000KM. The aircraft body is inevitably larger and it allows the aircraft to carry more fuel which allows it to go longer distances. Our goal is to be a disaster control DX. When a wide-area disaster occurs, there is a temporary breakdown of information among local governments, the central government, and local residents and we hope to play a role in connecting all of them," said Takahide Matuura, CEO Terra Labo. Japanese company Robodex Corporation has developed a drone that uses hydrogen fuel for its battery.

"The ban on Level 4 will be lifted to allow operator flying drone to the invisible area when the system becomes effective, it is actually difficult to fly long distance by current batteries. So, I think one very important point will be the ability to fly long distances using clean hydrogen fuel. First of all, we will transport cargo. We would like to start with the idea of using hydrogen to reach a distant area that was originally impossible to reach by current batteries. However, if drone can fly for long time, they can be used for various purposes. So, we hope that they can be used for various agricultural activities and infrastructure inspections," said Daisuke Kaio, President, Robodex. Considering the environmental aspect, the company believes that clean fuel will be the key to flying long distances.

"Terrra Labo" put importance on the preparation for disaster, especially in the Asian region. About 40% of the world's disasters occur in Asia. About 80% of the world's disaster deaths occur in Asia. Therefore, if we will take action against disasters in Asia, we can deal with nearly half of the world's disasters. Japan suffered a major disaster in the Great East Japan Earthquake. But We would like to spend my life creating a model for social implementation in Japan using this knowledge, and then deploying this model in Asia," said Takahide Matuura, CEO, Terra Labo. As drone regulations are relaxed and technologies are being developed, drones will be useful in disaster management, logistics and all other fields in the future. (ANI)

