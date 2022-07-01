UAE president meets senior Chinese diplomat to discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday met with visiting senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi to discuss bilateral ties and ways to boost cooperation. Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, first conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to the UAE president.

Yang said that China regards the UAE, a comprehensive strategic partner, as the priority in its diplomacy in the Middle East. He noted that the strategic guidance offered by the two heads of state plays a key role in the development of China-UAE relations. Since the beginning of this year, the two leaders have led the way to boost the bilateral ties in the new era with a successful meeting and a phone call.

Yang reiterated that China firmly supports the UAE in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, while resolutely opposing any interference in the Gulf country's internal affairs. China highly appreciates the UAE's support for the China-proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, and is willing to deepen cooperation with the UAE under the two major initiatives, aiming to make positive contributions to lasting world peace and long-term development, Yang said.

He expressed the hope that the two sides will enhance coordination under China's Belt and Road Initiative and the UAE's Designing the Next 50 development plan, overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and continue to expand collaboration in civil aviation, energy, finance, investment, infrastructure and other traditional sectors while creating more cooperation highlights in new fields. On global and regional issues, Yang pointed out that China is willing to step up communication and coordination with the UAE and engage in extensive South-South cooperation.

Meanwhile, China stands ready to continuously strengthen its cooperation with all Arab countries, jointly practice true multilateralism, and safeguard international fairness and justice, the Chinese diplomat stressed. For his part, the UAE leader asked Yang to convey his sincere regards to President Xi, while expressing warm congratulations to the CPC on its 101st anniversary which falls on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE and China enjoy solid political mutual trust and brotherly friendship, serving as a model of mutual respect and trust between countries. It's a long-term project to maintain the special comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China, which has extraordinary importance, said the UAE president.

Sheikh Mohamed also pledged to deepen the synergy between the development strategies of the two countries and bilateral cooperation in various fields, actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, and contribute to the peaceful development of the region and the world as a whole. (ANI/Xinhua)

