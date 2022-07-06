Left Menu

PM Modi wishes 'long life, good health' to Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed wishes to Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday and prayed for the long life and good health of the spiritual leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dalai Lama. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed wishes to Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday and prayed for the long life and good health of the spiritual leader. "Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," PM Modi said in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, Tibetans across the world are celebrating the 87th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama today. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile organized the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday in Dharamshala.

Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreigner supporters gather at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang. Jairam Thakur, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh also attended the event virtually.

"Hearty birthday greetings to respected Dalai Lama, the great saint and spiritual leader who gave the message of truth, love, humanity and virtue. May your blessings be with all of us always. I wish you stay healthy and long," Jairam Thakur tweeted. Dalai Lama, throughout his life in exile, has achieved prominence among the world's political, religious, and social leaders as a universal icon of peace, harmony and non-violence.

Moreover, he has been successful in exposing the true nature of the anti-democratic, anti-religious, and anti-humanistic attitude of China and the untold sufferings of the Tibetans under the Chinese administration. Dalai Lama has won widespread international support for the Tibetan independence movement.

Dalai Lama has been fighting with non-violence for the last many decades and has been convincing the international community on the right to their homeland, and culture, the restoration of the thousands of Buddhist monasteries which were destroyed by China and the freedom of hundreds of Tibetans captured by Beijing. (ANI)

