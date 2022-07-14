Left Menu

Fruit Diplomacy: Tripura CM gifts 100 packets of famed Queen pineapple to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

As a gesture of goodwill, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha sent a consignment of 100 packets of Queen pineapple to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a gift continuing with the latter's fruit diplomacy.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:23 IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
As a gesture of goodwill, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha sent a consignment of 100 packets of Queen pineapple to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a gift continuing with the latter's fruit diplomacy. The Embassy of Bangladesh received the gift consignment at the Integrated Check post on behalf of Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Tripura Horticulture Department Deepak Baidya said, "This complement has not been extended for the first time. This friendly step has been continued for years on both sides. Bangladesh government also sends the most precious Hilsa fish in the high season, September or October, every year." Queen pineapple, gets exported to Saudi Arabia, Japan, and the UK these days for its unique taste and demand. (ANI)

