Metarverse technology in Japan attracts visitors worldwide

The Hologram technology produces 3D visual effect by reflecting light. This holographic image moves three-dimensionally and even shows all the details. Metaverse technology, which uses Virtual Reality space for business, is attracting attention worldwide.

"It uses the principle of Pepper's Ghost, which reflects the projection from above against this oblique surface and it is reflected at the backside. That's why it looks like floating. We call it a technical hologram. It enables us to express floating in the air. Now under the COVID-19 pandemic change of concept is important. We can show the product which is not available to exhibit by light touching to change various contents," Kenji Kawada, an official of Nishikawa said. "During the COVID-19 pandemic never touching control is required. We provide a sales promotion solution which combines graphic images and real images," the official said.

"It is a motion tracking technology that personifies human movement. The movement of a fictional character called an avatar is the same as the movement of a real human," Nishikawa said. Akira Tsuji from i-forster said: "Now, a technology called meta-human, which moves like a real human, is popular. In Japan, new technology to make anime characters into avatars has been uniquely developed."

"Our target is common company. Instead of the high-spec technology used in movie or commercial image, customer can use, express and communicate these technologies by a small cost," Akira Tsuji said. This is a 360-degree projector.

Live distribution can be performed by connecting with Smartphone application. Koji Yoshida from Living CG said: "In future, we hope to provide very comfortable technology such as Metaverse, NFT Non-Fungible Token, video content distribution, and hardware to the customer."

Metaverse technology uses virtual space businesses and is creating a near-future image that can produce movies and TV program. It is attracting eye-balls worldwide. (ANI)

