Pakistan: Punjab Bar Council Secy killed in gun attack

As the political tensions continue to simmer in Pakistan's Punjab province after contentious Chief Minister elections, Monday saw a brutal killing of a Secretary of the Punjab Bar Council in a gun attack, media reports said. The attack on Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Rahi took place in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore on late Saturday night.

While confirming the Lahore killing, the police said that Ashraf Rahi Slain Ashraf was going to his home in his vehicle when the firing incident took place, Pakistan's local media outlet ARY News reported. Two unidentified assailants gunned down Rahi and fled from the scene, the police added.

Even after numerous reports that give out optimistic views of the current law and order situation in Pakistan, the ground realities of how the so-called proficiency of Pakistani police is in action is quite different. In early July, a Pakistani journalist Iftikhar Ahmad Khan was shot dead by unidentified people in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khan had been associated with the Express Media Group for the last 17 years and worked for Express News TV channel and Urdu language newspaper Daily Express. The first information report (FIR) was registered by his brother Hazrat Bilal who said that Khan had no enmity with anyone. The eyewitnesses have stated that he was shot dead by unknown assailants when Khan was leaving the mosque after offering Isha prayers.

He has left behind two widows, four sons and four daughters, the Dawn reported. Khan was buried in Shabqadar town of Charsadda district. Several journalists took out a protest rally against his murder. During the rally, his colleagues said that he was a brave and responsible journalist who tried his best to bring the local issues to light. They called for the arrest of his killers within two days and demanded a compensation package for his family.

The police have arrested several suspects, and a special investigation committee has been formed by the district police officer Suhail Khalid to look into the murder incident. With the recent upsurge in incidents of crime in Pakistan, these reports that show a positive picture of the law and order situation in Pakistan are hard to digest, and amid this it becomes highly unclear whether the police is winning this fight against crime or not. (ANI)

