10-day food festival with culinary novelties from Indian cuisine concludes in Kathmandu

A 10-day-long Indian Food festival came to an end in Nepal's capital Kathmandu with the presentation of spices and foods from all across India. The event was organized in collaboration with CD Foundation India and was held at Soaltee Crowne Plaza's restaurant, the Garden Terrace.

Notably, the event started on July 15 and continued till July 24. The event drew thousands of footfalls during those 10 days of the festival. And the festival was successful in bringing culinary novelties from unexplored cuisines of India.

"We have selected the dishes from Northern part of India- Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Eastern part Bengal, Sikkim, Gangtok, Southern part Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad," Chef Rohit Singh who led the festival from Trident Hyderabad told ANI. "During the ten days festival, we presented five cyclic menus of different cuisine considering all the regions of India using all the spices of India. Along with the various kind of cooking oils which differs from one region to the other also has been used in preparing the culinary," Chef Singh added.

Cuisines were curated jointly by Hyderabad chefs along with the expertise of Executive Chef of Soaltee Kathmandu Agnimitra Sharma along with Chef Rohit Kumar and Chef Nirmal Manna. "In ten days we've served best of the best Indian regional foods from all parts of India. I got a very good response from all the guests. India and Nepal are much known for each other, we have similarities in cuisine and culture as well, this festival has erased the gap of knowledge about the existing cuisines The unique food menu is meant to inspire and appeal to the explorer in you, to experience Indian culture in a whole new way," Agnimitra Sharma, the Executive Chef of Soaltee told ANI.

Soaltee Kathmandu in collaboration with CD Foundation; a Delhi-based Trust that is instrumental in promoting bilateral relations between countries through its Embassy Connect Programs, has recalibrated Indian cuisine with all its authentic splendour in an innovative style of subtle fusion. (ANI)

