Hong Kong pro-Beijing groups hold over 60 seminars for extolling Xi's speech

Pro-Beijing organisations in Hong Kong have put in all their efforts in praising Chinese president Xi Jinping speech which he made during his visit to the city so much so that there have been over 60 seminars being held for extolling the speech's virtues, media reports said. The speech which is now being dissected by the Pro-Beijing organizations, in terms of its virtues, was made by the Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China.

However, political commentator Derek Yuen said such "political learning" had become a norm since Xi took the helm in 2013. But he added that the dozens of seminars held in Hong Kong this month had not accurately interpreted the speech. These seminars and events which have been organized to praise Xi Jinping enthusiastically have a theme to "learn about, promote and implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping's important speech." The audiences have ranged from civil servants to consular staff to kindergarten students, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

The media portal after exploring various news reports and government press statements found out that at least 61 seminars or talks were held between July 2 and July 25. Some were initiated by the government and were led by Chief Executive John Lee, such as the four sessions organised by the Civil Service Bureau. Stunning number of people participated in these various events. Over 1,270 civil servants of various ranks took part. Dozens of other events were arranged where children as young as kindergarten age and primary pupils also attended these events.

All of this indicates that Hong Kong with all its pro-Beijing organizations would be following in the footsteps of the mainland more closely, said political scientist Ivan Choy. "I believe this is a gradual transfer of the mainland's political culture to Hong Kong. Hong Kong was not used to having to learn about a leader's speech. That [practice] has a long history in the mainland though," Choy told Hong Kong Free Press. "I believe this will also make Hong Kong follow more closely the mainland's political path and direction."

Choy, who teaches politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the stance of the pro-establishment camp had changed over the years since the days when some said Hong Kong should not be a "political city" and should focus on economic development. "What's clear is that they probably didn't want that many protests and opposition in the past. Now there [are] no such activities, they started doing something new, such as political learning. Those who used to criticise Hong Kong for being too political now support these political learning sessions," Choy said.

The scholar said the next round of "political learning" may come when the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party begins sometime later this year. It is widely expected to approve a third term for leader Xi Jinping. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)