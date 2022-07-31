Left Menu

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 31-07-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 20:34 IST
School building inaugurated in Nepal under Indian aid
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

First Secretary at Indian Mission in Nepal, Sahil Kumar, inaugurated a school building located in Tanahun district in Nepal along with district Coordination Committee chief Shantiraman Wagle on Sunday. Built under the assistance of India, the school building of Shree Deepak Secondary School project was undertaken at the cost of 20.19 million Nepali rupees.

"This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence," Indian Embassy said in a statement. Shree Deepak Secondary School was established in 1975 as a primary school and was upgraded to Secondary School in 2000. The school has over 180 students, about 60 per cent of whom are girls.

The new infrastructure will provide an improved environment for students to enhance their knowledge. "India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the people of both countries. The implementation of this school project reflects the continued support of the Government of India in complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors like education," the statement said further.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. Out of this, 57 HICDPs are in Gandaki Pradesh, including 6 projects in Tanahun District. Earlier on July 10, Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India inaugurated a school building and hostel for Shree Ghanteshwar Secondary School for Doti district in Nepal under grant assistance from the Government of India.

The project was undertaken at the cost of NRs 9.69 million under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation in the education sector as a Community Development Project, according to the statement released by the Embassy. India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the ties between both countries.The implementation of these projects reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India to complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors including Education. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

