INS Sumedha visits Indonesia

INS Sumedha, which commenced its journey on Thursday, will conclude its visit on Saturday as part of the Indian Navy's Long Range Deployment in the South Eastern Indian Ocean, according to the statement released by Defence Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:13 IST
INS Sumedha visits Indonesia
INS Sumedha visits Indonesia . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

INS Sumedha, which commenced its journey on Thursday, will conclude its visit on Saturday as part of the Indian Navy's Long Range Deployment in the South Eastern Indian Ocean, according to the statement released by Defence Ministry. According to the statement, the ship is en route to Perth, Australia, to coincide with India's Independence Day and celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"The visit to Bali is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing military cooperation and improving interoperability with the Indonesian Navy. During her stay at Bali, the ship's crew will engage in professional interactions, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures with their Indonesian Navy counterparts," the statement reads. Before entering Bali, the ship undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, a Sigma class corvette of the Indonesian Navy on 02 August 2022. The exercise aimed to boost mutual confidence, Interoperability and professional synergy between the two navies.

According to the statement, the exercise included seamanship evolutions, tactical manoeuvres and communication procedures. INS Sumedha is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel and is deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of fleet operations. She is part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. (ANI)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

