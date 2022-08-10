Jaishankar congratulates Ethiopian Minister upon receiving ICCR Distinguished Alumni Award

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated the Ethiopian Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye upon her receiving of the ICCR Distinguished Alumni Award. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to welcome Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye of Ethiopia back to India. Congratulate her on receiving the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Distinguished Alumni Award. She personifies the strengthening India-Ethiopia relationship."

She also met with Virendra Kumar, Indian Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and discusses mutual cooperation. "I had a wonderful discussion with Hon'ble Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India, in New Delhi. We discussed how to work together. My heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble Dr Virendra Kumar for the warmest welcome," she tweeted.

Ergogie Tesfaye received the Distinguished Alumni Award which is given to ICCR's alumni who have studied and completed a course in India under ICCR's massive scholarship programme. Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is an autonomous body under Ministry of External Affairs mandated to propagate the culture of India abroad. ICCR under its Distinguished Awards programme administers five awards, namely, Distinguished Alumni Award, Distinguished Indologist Award, World Sanskrit Award, Award for Promotion of Buddhist Studies and Annapurna Award.

For the year 2021, Ergogie Tesfaye, Minister for Women and Social Affairs of Ethiopia is one of the five Distinguished Alumni Awardees. Minister completed her PhD in Anthropology from Andhra University during 2013-2016 under ICCR Scholarship Programme. Ergogie Tesfaye has been serving as Minister for Women and Social Affairs of Ethiopia since October 2021. Prior to her present portfolio, she held the portfolio of Minister of Labour and Social Affairs from October 2018 to October 2021.

Before she was appointed as Minister, she held the position of Vice President (Research and Community Service) at Wachemo University, Director (Gender and HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control) and Senate Secretary at St. Mary's University, Addis Ababa. She also served as a lecturer at St. Mary's University. She has conducted research and produced documents especially, pertaining to Women, HIV, etc. She has been actively involved in addressing the issues related to HIV, Gender Strategy, Sexual Reproductive Health Strategies, Anti-Sexual Harassment Policies, etc.

The Minister was also instrumental in organizing the "Artificial Limb Fitment Camp" in Addis Ababa (November/December 2019). The camp was set up by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), of Jaipur Foot fame under 'India for Humanity' project. The camp provided service to more than 500 persons with disabilities. (ANI)

