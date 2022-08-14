PM Modi right leader to strengthen India-US relations: US Singer Mary Millben

The US Singer Mary Millben, who has been invited to take part in the 75th Independence Day celebration event, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the right leader for strengthening India-US relations. "Prime Minister Modi is a great leader. I have tremendous respect and support for the Prime Minister. I really truly believe that he is the right leader the right visionary, the right everything for India right now and for as long as he can. The United States-India relationship to me the most important relationship and alliance right now in the world. This alliance gives stability it gives strength and gives vision to what is going on across the world," Millben said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

"So Prime Minister Modi as a leader has played a significant role in the stability of the region," Millben added. She further said, "He (PM Modi) certainly has played a significant role in the progres of countries and I just think he's a wonderful leader, and I certainly believe he's the right leader for strengthening the US-India relationship. So he has my vote. He has my support."

The American Singer said she is delighted with the newly elected President Draupadi Murmu for being an inspiration for young girls all over the world. "Once again, I will praise Prime Minister Modi. He has been a leader and a visionary for empowering women. That's been a part of his agenda, certainly as prime minister and so I admire and credit him, in the context of President Murmu having an opportunity to the position as President of India but I was so overjoyed for her, certainly to read her story and watch her trajectory from coming from a tribal community humble beginnings in that regard to becoming governor and now achieving the position as president. Her role as a female president, not only is an inspiration to the young girls in India, but it's an inspiration to the young girls all over the world," she added.

Millben called India-US relations strong and unwavering which is the most important relationship in the world. "The US-India relationship is the most important relationship I believe in the world we have the oldest and largest two democracies, and that example of strength is what is necessary for stability across the world, what we're seeing may be in the context of Russia and Ukraine, and China. All of those involved in the geopolitics that we are experiencing today. Cultural diplomacy plays a very significant role, and I believe, as the United States and India use more cultural ambassadors to help strengthen our relationship, we can help strengthen those cultural ties with other countries across the world. And so I see the US-India relationship is strong. And again, having great leaders at the top of those countries, certainly aids that process." she explained further.

The 40-year-old singer -- well known for her powerful performances of 'Om Jai Jagadish Hare' and 'Jana Gana Mana' -- is the first American and African American performer to be invited to India by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). (ANI)

