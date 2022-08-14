Salman Rushdie's 'feisty, defiant sense of humour' intact after stabbing

Zafar Rushdie, son of the renowned author Salman Rushdie, on Sunday said that his father remains in critical condition in hospital as he continues to receive extensive ongoing medical treatment. But added he was glad to see that the writer's "usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact" after he was disconnected from the ventilator on Sunday following the stabbing incident that shocked the world.

After reports of Rushdie's stabbing spread on Friday, several world leaders and literary figures expressed shock at the incident which took place during an event in Western New York state. Giving a health update about his father, Zafar said his family members are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words.

"Following the attack on Friday, my father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment. We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words," his son said in a statement. "Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact. We are so grateful to all the audience members who bravely leapt to his defence and administered first aid along with the police and doctors who have cared for him and for the outpouring of love and support from around the world. We ask for continued patience and privacy as the family comes together at his bedside to support and help him through this time," he added.

The seventy-five-year-old author hogged the limelight with his novel 'Midnight's Children' in 1981. The India-born author won Booker Prize for the novel which was also adapted for the stage. But his 1988 book 'The Satanic Verses' led to a fatwa, a religious decree, by the then Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The threat forced him into hiding for several years.

Rushdie's books have been translated into several languages. (ANI)

