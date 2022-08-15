Independence Day 2022: BSF, Border Guards Bangladesh exchange sweets at Fulbari border

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets and greetings at the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Fulbari on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day on Monday. The celebrations are special this year as India commemorates its 75 years of Independence under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across the country.

India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbors to have. Border Guarding Forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture, and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence. On the bilateral front, the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh held talks in July on curbing trans-border crimes and taking necessary measures to ensure peace and tranquillity along the border at the 52nd Director General-level coordination conference.

In the five-day conference from July 17-21 between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), the two forces stressed the need for building upon mutual trust and harmony among them.

