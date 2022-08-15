Japanese Embassy presents vocal, instrumental rendition of national anthem of India on its 75th Independence Day

The Embassy of Japan on Monday presented a vocal and instrumental rendition of India's national anthem on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. The musical celebration of India completing 75 glorious years of independence was compiled by Japanese Embassy staff members comprising both Indian and Japanese nationals.

"Namaskar, on the occasion of India having completed 75 years of her independence, I wish to express my sincere congratulations to the people of India. My Embassy staff members both Indian and Japanese will now present a joint performance of the national anthem of India to celebrate this happy occasion together. I hope you will enjoy it," said the Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki in a video message. India-Japan has shared a cordial and crucial relationship over the years. Recently, the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was on an official visit to India in March for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit between the two countries.

At the summit, Japan announced to invest Rs 3.2 lakh crores in the next five years in India. Seven JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) loans for projects in connectivity, water supply and sewerage, horticulture, healthcare, and biodiversity conservation in various States. An MoU has been signed to introduce Johkasou technology in India by Japanese companies for decentralised wastewater treatment. It is used in areas where sewage infrastructure has not yet been developed.

Sustainable Development Initiative for the North Eastern Region of India was also announced. It was launched with an eye on India's infrastructure development in the Northeast, and includes both ongoing projects and possible future cooperation in connectivity, healthcare, new and renewable energy, as well as an initiative for strengthening bamboo value chain. On cyber security, the leaders discussed "India-Japan Digital Partnership" with a view to enhancing the digital economy through promotion of joint projects in the area of IoT (internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence) and other emerging technologies.

The two leaders expressed their commitment to promoting peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The two PMs affirmed the importance of bilateral and plurilateral partnerships among like-minded countries in the region including the QUAD grouping between India-Australia-Japan and the United States.

The Japanese Prime Minister invited PM Modi for the QUAD Summit Meeting in Tokyo. The Summit took place at a time when the two countries were celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and India was celebrating its 75th anniversary of Independence.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a Japanese 'Zen Garden - Kaizen Academy' at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)