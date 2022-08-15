Hindu, Sikh diaspora distribute free meals in Toronto to celebrate India's 75 yrs of Independence

The atmosphere on Toronto streets is percolating with great energy as the Indian diaspora celebrates 75 years of India's Independence. Patriotic spirits are not only high in India on the occasion of the country's 75 years of Independence, but also in Canada as the Hindu and Sikh diaspora distribute free meals to the Canadian public in downtown Toronto.

This was a part of 75 years of Independence Day Free meal drive organized by Hindu Forum Canada where they initiated a 75,000 free vegetarian meal campaign to mark "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" in the Greater Toronto Area. While sharing the free lunch, one of the members of the Hindu Forum Canada said, "To celebrate the occasion of India's 75 years of Independence, Hindu Forum Canada is distributing 75,000 free vegetarian meals to the Canadian people."

The organization arranged its first food truck in Dundas Square downtown Toronto as they distributed thousands of free meals to Torontonians. Canadian folks joined the Indian diaspora in their celebration on this very special occasion of 75th Independence day of India. One of the locals while receiving the food thanked the Forum and said, "Thank you so much. It is very heart-warming. God bless you."

The diaspora was seen organizing the event with great enthusiasm. While attached to their Indian roots, the diaspora was filled with nationalist sentiments and feelings of great pride for the country thousands of miles away. They were carrying Indian flags in their hands as their native country back home is decorated with the Tricolor under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The Diaspora distributed the food packets to the Canadians from a food truck on Toronto streets. Chanting the Sikh prayer, "Waheguru ji ka khalsa waheguruji ki fateh", one of the Sikhs said that it is a seva that they are doing to mark the 75 years of India's Independence.

Many were also seen taking pictures with the Indian Tricolor and celebrating the occasion. The food truck also had a flag hoisted on it. Canadian Security personnel also received the food from the Indian diaspora. The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75 years of India's Independence.Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75 years of of independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)