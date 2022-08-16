Left Menu

Looking forward for joint efforts to deepen strategic partnership with Israel says President Murmu

India is honoured to celebrate its 76th Independence Day in Israel, President Droupadi Murmu said adding that she is looking forward to the interaction between the two countries and the joint efforts to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:32 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is honoured to celebrate its 76th Independence Day in Israel, President Droupadi Murmu said adding that she is looking forward to the interaction between the two countries and the joint efforts to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership. "Excellency, President @Isaac_Herzog, we were honoured to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of Independence Day in Israel in your presence. I look forward to our interactions and joint efforts at deepening our bilateral strategic partnership," President said in response to her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog's tweet.

Earlier, the Israeli President on Monday said that he is glad to celebrate India's Independence Day with the Indian envoy to Israel. Herzog further said that for 75 years, India has inspired the world with its creativity, democracy and diversity, and this is an idea shared by our two countries. Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort before starting his customary 'Address to the Nation', the ninth consecutive time he is doing so. He started his address by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence.

Wearing a traditional tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, the Prime Minister who arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi at Rajghat was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt. The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of the freedom fighters and emphasised the role of the women in the country's freedom struggle.

Apart from that around 250 eminent personalities arrived at the Red Fort on Monday, and nearly 8,000-10,000 people attended the programme. In his address for the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the collective spirit of 130 crore of "Team India" , to take the country forward and ensure that it is a developed nation in the next 25 years. (ANI)

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

