Left Menu

Jaishankar expresses confidence of India, Israel realising vision of bilateral partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid for greetings on India's 76th Independence Day and expressed confidence that the two countries will realise the ambitious vision of bilateral partnership.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:59 IST
Jaishankar expresses confidence of India, Israel realising vision of bilateral partnership
EAM Jaishankar and Israeli PM Yair Lapid . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday thanked Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid for greetings on India's 76th Independence Day and expressed confidence that the two countries will realise the ambitious vision of bilateral partnership. "Thank you for your warm greetings on India's Independence Day, Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Confident that our countries will realize the ambitious vision of the #IndiaIsrael partnership," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Yair Lapid conveyed his greetings in a video message. "I want to wish my friends, Prime Minister Modi, Foreign Minister Jaishankar and the people of India a Happy 75th Independence Day!" he said. PM Modi had last month congratulated Yair Lapid for becoming the 14th Prime Minister of Israel.

"Warm wishes and heartiest congratulations to His Excellency @yairlapid for assuming the premiership of Israel. I look forward to continue furthering our strategic partnership as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations," PM Modi had said. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Soon thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration office in Bombay. This was later converted into a Trade Office and subsequently a Consulate. Embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established.

Since the upgradation of relations in 1992, defence and agriculture formed the two main pillars of bilateral engagement. In recent years, relations have seen rapid growth across a broad spectrum of areas. India is the only country where Israel has the position of Water Attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022