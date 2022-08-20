India, Singapore hold 16th round of Foreign Office consultations, reiterate strengthening multi-faceted relations

India and Singapore held the 16th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) Friday in which both countries reiterated their commitment to further strengthen multi-faceted relations and deepening of strategic partnership. The 16th FOCs was held in Singapore on Friday and was co-chaired by Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India and Albert Chua, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

"Productive and forward-looking discussions to further strengthen the strategic partnership at the 16th Foreign Office Consultation today led by Secretary(East) @AmbSaurabhKumar and Permanent Secretary Mr Albert Chua, " the High Commission of India in Singapore tweeted. During the FOCs, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction at the present level of engagements, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Both sides emphasized the importance of bilateral political exchanges to realise the full potential of the partnership. The delegations also discussed enhancing cooperation in a number of areas, including, trade and investment, startups and innovation, fintech, smart cities, infrastructure, skill development and connectivity. Defence cooperation between both countries was also reviewed. The two sides noted the increase in tourist arrivals from India in recent months and the need to further facilitate travel.Given that Singapore is the current country coordinator for India in ASEAN, the two sides exchanged views on India-ASEAN engagements and raising of the relationship to a higher level.

Views were also exchanged on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The two sides reiterated their firm commitment to work towards further strengthening of India-Singapore multi-faceted relations and deepening of the strategic partnership, added the release.The next round of FOCs will be held in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates. The close ties between India and Singapore have a history rooted in strong commercial, cultural and people-to-people links across a millennium.

India and Singapore added new momentum and direction to their Strategic Partnership in 2018, anchored in the official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore from May 31 to June 2, and his second visit on November 14-15 for attending the ASEAN-India and related Summits. (ANI)

