3 American troops injured in rocket attacks in Syria

Three American troops were injured in two rocket attacks in Syria earlier in the day and the United States responded with strikes from attack helicopters, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 08:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three American troops were injured in two rocket attacks in Syria earlier in the day and the United States responded with strikes from attack helicopters, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. "One US service member in Mission Support Site Conoco was treated for a minor injury and has been returned to duty. Two others are under evaluation for minor injuries," Sputnik reported quoting the CENTCOM as saying.

CENTCOM said on Wednesday that suspected Iran-backed militants launched several rockets at two US facilities housing American troops in both Conoco and Green Village in northeast Syria on Wednesday evening. However, the US forces responded using attack helicopters and destroyed three vehicles and equipment used to launch several rockets, the statement said.

Initial assessments indicated that the US forces killed two or three of the suspected militants that conducted one of the attacks, Sputnik reported citing sources. An investigation of the attack is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

