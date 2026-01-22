Governor Sparks Controversy with Abrupt Address Cut

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's two-line address to the state legislature has ignited a political storm, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing him of ignoring the government-prepared speech and calling him a 'puppet' of the central government.

The incident marks a third governor versus government standoff in non-BJP southern states within just two days, highlighting ongoing tensions over constitutional mandates. The governor's abrupt departure was met with protests from Congress members, who expressed their discontent on the legislative floor.

As political disputes unfold, the confrontation brings to light constitutional concerns, with CM Siddaramaiah hinting at further actions, including a possible Supreme Court challenge. The series of events underscores the delicate balance of power and protocol in India's state governance.

