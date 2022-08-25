Left Menu

EU planning to allocate another USD 7.9Bn in assistance to Ukraine

The European Union has provided Ukraine with 9.5 billion euros (USD 9.4 billion) in financial aid since February 24 and is preparing a new package worth some eight billion euros, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-08-2022 08:30 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], August 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union has provided Ukraine with 9.5 billion euros (USD 9.4 billion) in financial aid since February 24 and is preparing a new package worth some eight billion euros, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday. "We are providing humanitarian support and macro-financial assistance, to keep the Ukrainian state afloat. In total, 9.5 billion euros have been mobilised by Team Europe so far, with up to 8 billion euros in additional macro-financial assistance in the pipeline," Borrell said in his EU External Action blog.

The financial aid covered a range of sectors, with 2.5 billion euros going to military aid, 2.2 billion to macro-financial assistance, 620 million to budget support, 335 million to humanitarian aid, 330 million to emergency assistance packages for internally displaced people, health care, infrastructure. Additionally, one billion euros was allocated as a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support refugees, alongside 1.5 billion euros and 668 million euros in loans from the European Investment Bank for emergency financial needs, support for strategic state-owned companies. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

