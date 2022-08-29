PM Modi extends condolences to Pakistan flood victims

As Pakistan continues to grapple with heavy floods across numerous provinces of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims hit by the natural calamity on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy," as he expressed his solidarity with the flood-affected citizens of Pakistan.

Over 5.7 million people have been affected in Pakistan as the country faces the worst rain-induced flooding in its history. Last week, the Shehbaz Sharif government officially declared a "national emergency" after rains and flood-related incidents killed over 900 and left at least 30 million without shelter.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the humanitarian situation in Pakistan has deteriorated further over the past two weeks as heavy rains continue to cause flooding, and landslides resulting in displacement and damage across the country. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports some 33 million people in Pakistan have been affected. Over 218,000 houses have been destroyed and a further 452,000 damaged since June 14, according to the NDMA.

Livelihoods are also being heavily impacted - more than 793,900 livestock - a critical source of sustenance and livelihoods for many families - have died, of which some 63 per cent are in Balochistan and 25 per cent in Punjab. Around 2 million acres of crops and orchards have also been impacted, including at least 304,000 acres in Balochistan, 178,000 acres in Punjab and some 1.54 million acres in Sindh.Damage to infrastructure has further worsened the humanitarian situation, as the partial or complete destruction of over 3,000 kms of roads and 145 bridges impedes the ability of people to flee to safer areas or to travel to access markets, healthcare, or other vital services, and restricts the delivery of aid to people in need. (ANI)

