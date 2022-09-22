UK Rights envoy raises concern on 'grave' oppression of Afghan women

As human rights violations continue to take place in Afghanistan, Britain's Human Rights Ambassador, Rita French condemned the suppression of women in Afghanistan and said that the condition for women and girls in the country is deteriorating and the community is subjected to grave oppression. She stated that Afghan women had been severely restricted from enjoying their human rights, according to Khaama Press.

"Women in Afghanistan are confined to their houses and are the only people in the world who are not allowed to attend secondary school," French said, voicing concerns about Afghan women. "The UK will continue strongly championing the voices of Afghan women and girls and continue to provide life-saving support and provide space for Afghan women's voices," French added, Khaama Press reported.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a recent report, outlining the human rights situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. The report summarized UNAMA's findings with regards to the protection of civilians, extrajudicial killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary arrests and detentions, the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, fundamental freedoms and the situation in places of detention, according to Khaama Press.

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has drawn heavy criticism across the world for a decree banning girls from schools above grade six. The plight of Afghan women has continued to be deplorable in the country. Contrary to the Taliban's claims, girls were stopped from going to school beyond a sixth grade on March 23 and a decree against the women's dress code was issued after a month. There are restrictions on movement, education and freedom of expression of women posing a threat to their survival.

Around 80 per cent of women working in the media have lost their jobs, and almost 18 million women in the country are struggling for health, education and social rights. (ANI)

