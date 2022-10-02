Left Menu

India announces 200 scholarships for Syrian students

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), during his visit to Syria, announced 200 Scholarships for Syrian Students under Phase III of the Study in India programme in the current academic year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 23:13 IST
India announces 200 scholarships for Syrian students
In meet with Syrian foreign minister, senior Indian diplomat exchanges views on issues of mutual interest (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), during his visit to Syria, announced 200 Scholarships for Syrian Students under Phase III of the Study in India programme in the current academic year. A total of 1,000 Syrian students have benefitted from the first two phases of the scholarship scheme, an MEA press release read. Sayeed met with the Syrian foreign minister Fayssal Mekdad and discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) visited Damascus on October 2 and called on Mekdad where the leaders discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. "Both sides identified key areas of bilateral cooperation during the meeting, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, civil aviation, vocational training, etc," the press release added.

Secretary (CPV & OIA) also met with Mohamed Seif El-Din, Minister of Social Affairs & Labour of Syria. "Secretary CPV & OIA, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed called on Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad of Syria in Damascus today. Key areas of bilateral cooperation were identified, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, civil aviation, and vocational training. Also discussed regional & global issues of interest," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote in a tweet.

As part of India's developmental and humanitarian assistance to Syria, Secretary (CPV & OIA) inaugurated the Second Artificial Limb Fitment Camp (Jaipur Foot) in Damascus for the needy people of Syria on the occasion of the 153rd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The visit of Secretary (CPV & OIA) to Syria provided the much-needed impetus to our bilateral relations with the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022