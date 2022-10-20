Xi Jinping leading China to aggressive totalitarian rule

Chinese President Xi Jinping is arrogantly leading China to disaster by returning to aggressive totalitarian rule. Earlier the West hoped that admitting China into the global economy would mellow down the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Nope, "China's international influence, appeal and power to shape the world have significantly increased," Xi bragged, warning of "dangerous storms ahead," reported New York Post.

Xi Jinping's speech Sunday at the CCP Congress, poised to make him president for life, marks Beijing's final return to aggressive totalitarian rule. In other words, Beijing will use its new wealth, and the military it allows, to press its claims to independent, free Taiwan and across the South China Sea, reported New York Post.

Domestically, its high-tech advances allow ever-greater oppression -- massive surveillance plus state-controlled social media for enhanced societal control and pushing the ultra-nationalist party line. Xi has shut down independent churches, temples and mosques. His genocidal efforts to "reprogram" the Uyghur minority are horror on par with China's profitable harvesting of the organs of dissidents of all stripes, reported New York Post.

He has purged the CCP of meaningful opposition: Nary a voice is raised in protest of his insane "zero COVID" policies that have a fifth of the country in lockdown, economy be damned. And this is Beijing's weakness - Absolutism breeds disaster. Decades of a brutal "one child" policy have left China facing a rapid population crash.

The crackdown on Hong Kong's freedoms and on its tech sector adds economic instability even as state dominance of the banking sector all but guarantees a financial meltdown in the near future, reported New York Post. Xi clearly imagines the "dangerous storms" involving China's passage to becoming the world's No 1 power. In fact, he's made the regime so rigid that a crisis is more likely to bring collapse and chaos. (ANI)

