Left Menu

Xi Jinping leading China to aggressive totalitarian rule

Chinese President Xi Jinping is arrogantly leading China to disaster by returning to aggressive totalitarian rule.

ANI | New York | Updated: 20-10-2022 06:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 06:04 IST
Xi Jinping leading China to aggressive totalitarian rule
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chinese President Xi Jinping is arrogantly leading China to disaster by returning to aggressive totalitarian rule. Earlier the West hoped that admitting China into the global economy would mellow down the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Nope, "China's international influence, appeal and power to shape the world have significantly increased," Xi bragged, warning of "dangerous storms ahead," reported New York Post.

Xi Jinping's speech Sunday at the CCP Congress, poised to make him president for life, marks Beijing's final return to aggressive totalitarian rule. In other words, Beijing will use its new wealth, and the military it allows, to press its claims to independent, free Taiwan and across the South China Sea, reported New York Post.

Domestically, its high-tech advances allow ever-greater oppression -- massive surveillance plus state-controlled social media for enhanced societal control and pushing the ultra-nationalist party line. Xi has shut down independent churches, temples and mosques. His genocidal efforts to "reprogram" the Uyghur minority are horror on par with China's profitable harvesting of the organs of dissidents of all stripes, reported New York Post.

He has purged the CCP of meaningful opposition: Nary a voice is raised in protest of his insane "zero COVID" policies that have a fifth of the country in lockdown, economy be damned. And this is Beijing's weakness - Absolutism breeds disaster. Decades of a brutal "one child" policy have left China facing a rapid population crash.

The crackdown on Hong Kong's freedoms and on its tech sector adds economic instability even as state dominance of the banking sector all but guarantees a financial meltdown in the near future, reported New York Post. Xi clearly imagines the "dangerous storms" involving China's passage to becoming the world's No 1 power. In fact, he's made the regime so rigid that a crisis is more likely to bring collapse and chaos. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022