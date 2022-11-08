Left Menu

FS Kwatra interacts with high ranking US officials

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday (local time) met high-ranking United States Government officials at India House.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 12:00 IST
FS Kwatra interacts with high ranking US officials
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra with high-ranking US Government officials at India House. (Photo Credit - Twitter/@SandhuTaranjitS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday (local time) met high-ranking United States Government officials at India House. "At India House this evening, FS @AmbVMKwatra interacted with high ranking USG officialsfrom@WhiteHouse@StateDept@USAID@DeptofDefense@USTreasury@CommerceGov@USTradeRep@DHSGov@CBP@DFCgov," tweeted Ambassador of India to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Earlier, Kwatra met US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and discussed on a range of issues, including economic and security cooperation. "Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Secretary Kwatra discussed the wide range of issues on which the United States and India are working together as strategic partners, including our economic and security cooperation," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The Deputy Secretary underscored the US commitment to the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal war of aggression. "They also discussed ways to improve regional and multilateral coordination, including via the Quad partnership in the Indo-Pacific region," said Price.

They reaffirmed shared commitment to democratic principles, regional security and prosperity, and strengthening people-to-people ties. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also informed about the meeting on Twitter."Great meeting Indian Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatrato discuss #USIndia relations and advance our security and regional cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific region and the world," she tweeted.

Kwatra is on an official trip to the US. He arrived in Washington from New York on Sunday night. India-US relations are very strong and cordial on business as well as personal grounds. India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership," based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional, and global issues. Both countries can be seen participating in and discussing issues such as space technology, environment and health, nuclear energy, science, and technology education, defence and security, and so on.

Under the new motto "Chalein Saath Saath: Forward Together We Go", both countries are trying to enhance cooperation. The officials of both countries are often in touch with each other at political and official levels and have organized a wide-ranging dialogue on global issues that have a direct impact on their growing economies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022