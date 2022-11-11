EU-based startups to come to India to showcase European innovation

European Union's high-impact and unique tech startups (Series-A funded) are coming to India to explore, enter and scale in the Indian market. They will also attend Blue Carpet Night, hosted by EU-India InnoCenter in Bengaluru, according to the official statement from the EU. On November 15, Blue Carpet Night, a flagship event is being hosted EU-India InnoCenter which will showcase European Innovation.

The Ambassador of the European Union to India, Ugo Astuto will open (virtually) the meet, which will facilitate a strategic networking platform for the startups and to converge with the Indian industries and ecosystem players. Apart from showcasing their technologies and products, they will get an opportunity to talk about their plans to scale up in the Indian market.

The InnoCenter hosted its first version of the Blue Carpet Night online due to the travel restrictions, which attracted the presence of R&I counsellors from the European Commission, VCs, potential partners, large corporations, and public policy professionals. In the last six months, 100+ European startups have undergone screening by the EU-India InnoCenter and out of which, 10 Startups in the present cohort are coming to India to build a strategic network in the Indian Innovation Ecosystem, the statement reads.

Ten innovative European startups in this cohort are Cast AI, Loop, QANplatform, TokenMe, Cheesecake Energy, AgeVolt, Volektra, Echion Technologies, EnvoPAP, and Proglove. They will introduce cutting-edge technologies to the audience pool with supporting statements on how these technologies can nurture India's growth across specific sectors.

According to the statement, some of these companies like Proglove, Echion, Cheesecake Energy, and Cast.ai, amongst others are set to accelerate in the Indian market in the next 6-18 months. During the trip to Bengaluru, some of these startups will also interact at the Bengaluru Tech Summit under the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to showcase how these technologies will help harness the full potential of the mission. Recognizing the role of the InnoCenter in deepening EU-India cooperation in innovation, the Ambassador of the European Union to India Ugo Astuto said, "This programme will help to further foster collaboration and innovation among two of the world's largest economies while strengthening EU-India trade relations. The first in-country Blue Carpet Night will facilitate an exchange of high-impact technologies and support the transition towards a green, digital and resilient future." He added, "India is a strategic partner of the EU. As we mark 60 years of diplomatic relationship, this initiative will help to further cement our ties."

The EU-India InnoCenter programme further plans to expand its operation allowing Indian companies to explore the European market, the statement added. (ANI)

