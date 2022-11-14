6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes on the Ritcher scale occurred 84Km South Southeast of Toba, Japan on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred at around 1:38 pm IST.

