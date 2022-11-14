6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes on the Ritcher scale occurred 84Km South Southeast of Toba, Japan on Monday.
ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:22 IST
- Country:
- Japan
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes on the Ritcher scale occurred 84Km South Southeast of Toba, Japan on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred at around 1:38 pm IST.
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter Scale hit 84 km South Southeast of Toba, Japan today at 13:38:26 UTC," USGS updated on its site. Further details awaited. (ANI)
Also Read: Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
Advertisement