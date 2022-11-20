Left Menu

VP Dhankhar visit to attend FIFA WC is strong message of close India-Qatar ties: Envoy

Speaking to ANI, he said the Indian community there is happy and proud that honourable Vice President of India has arrived in Doha to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup here in Qatar.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:34 IST
VP Dhankhar visit to attend FIFA WC is strong message of close India-Qatar ties: Envoy
Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's trip to Doha to attend the FIFA World Cup is a strong message of the close ties enjoyed between India and Qatar, said Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the state of Qatar. Speaking to ANI, Mittal said the Indian community there is happy and proud that the Vice President of India has arrived in Doha to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup here in Qatar.

On Sunday, Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to the country at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. "It is a remarkable moment for the region and in Qatar. This is the first time that the World Cup is being held in this part of the World and so close to India. India being represented and the Vice President's visit is a very strong message of very close ties enjoyed between India and Qatar," he said.

The Indian envoy said Dhankhar's visit reflects the age-old civilizational connect and the strong bond between the people of India and Qatar from ages. "The strong community of 8,00,000 who have made Qatar their second home," he said. Ambassador Mittal said that the Indian community have been involved FIFA World Cup organisation in one way or other. "Whether contributing to the building of the infrastructure related to FIFA or in terms of supporting, or India being one of the largest fans who are coming to watch this FIFA World Cup."

The Vice President's visit would be an opportunity to join a close and friendly country Qatar as it hosts a major sporting event and also to acknowledge the role played and support extended by Indians in this World Cup. During his visit, besides attending the inaugural ceremony on November 20, the Vice President will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

Further underlining the importance of Dhankhar's visit, Mittal said this is a historic moment and the visit of the Vice President to Qatar to attend the inaugural ceremony today. "It will be an important milestone in the India-Qatar partnership and relationship. We are also going to celebrate the 50th year of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Qatar next year," he said.

On the bilateral, the Indian envoy said, the two countries have a strong multifaceted bilateral cooperation which encompasses so many years, like trade, investment, energy, people-to-people (ties), culture and education. "This visit certainly deepens the bond of friendship and will be very important for strengthening the bilateral relationship. His presence at this juncture also is the source of the Indian community in Qatar," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022