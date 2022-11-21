Left Menu

Anti-corruption chief at China spy agency pleads guilty to bribery charge

According to Xinhua news agency, Liu was formerly head of the discipline inspection and supervision team sent to the Ministry of State Security by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:14 IST
Anti-corruption chief at China spy agency pleads guilty to bribery charge
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Liu Yanping, a former top graft buster at China's ministry for intelligence and counterintelligence, has pleaded guilty to corruption charges, state media reported. Liu last month was indicted on bribery charges before the 20th National Congress.

According to Xinhua news agency, Liu was formerly head of the discipline inspection and supervision team sent to the Ministry of State Security by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision. Liu was accused of taking advantage of his various positions between 2001 and 2022 to help others in business operations, the handling of cases, job arrangements and the acquiring of license plates.

In return, the anti-corruption chief illegally accepted money and gifts worth a total of more than 234 million yuan, which is about USD 33.12 million. During the trial, prosecutors presented their evidence, which was examined by the defendant and his lawyers.

In his final statement, Liu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse. The trial was attended by more than 20 members of the public, according to Xinhua. The Chinese state media said Liu's sentence will be announced at a later date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

