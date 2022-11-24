Left Menu

Qatar has conveyed no invitation extended to Zakir Naik for FIFA World Cup: MEA

Bagchi said the issue of Zakir Naik's extradition has also been raised with the Malaysian government.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 19:20 IST
Qatar has conveyed no invitation extended to Zakir Naik for FIFA World Cup: MEA
Indian fugitive preacher Zakir Naik. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Qatar has conveyed that no invitation was extended to Indian fugitive Zakir Naik to attend the FIFA World Cup and his being wanted in India has been raised with Qatar government. "The issue of Zakir Naik being wanted has been raised with Qatar. Qatar has told India that no invitation was extended to Zakir Naik to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said at weekly media briefing on Thursday.

Some media reports had said that Qatar, which is hosting the FIFA World Cup, has invited Zakir Naik to deliver Islamic sermons. Bagchi said the issue of Zakir Naik's extradition has also been raised with the Malaysian government.

Naik fled to Malaysia in 2016, just before the National Investigation Agency started a probe against him. Zakir Naik faces charges of money laundering and hate speeches in India. In March, this year the Home Ministry declared Naik-founded Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) an unlawful association and banned it for five years.

Naik is accused of promoting hate, and disharmony, and his speeches are seen as objectionable as he has been extolling known terrorists promoting conversion and terrorism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022