US: Plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County, cuts off electricity

A widespread power outage was seen after a small plane crashed into the power lines of Montgomery County in the US state of Maryland on Sunday night. the Washington Post reported citing the local authorities.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 08:16 IST
Plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County in US. (Photo: Twitter//@mcfrsPIO). Image Credit: ANI
A widespread power outage was seen after a small plane crashed into the power lines of Montgomery County in the US state of Maryland on Sunday night, the Washington Post reported citing the local authorities. The plane crash resulted in an electricity cut-off that affected over 90,000 homes and businesses throughout Montgomery County which is equivalent to one-quarter of the county facing the outage, however, no one was injured in the incident.

"A small plane has crashed into power lines in the area of Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd, taking out power to parts of the county. @mcfrs is on scene. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA, as there are still live wires," the official twitter handle of the Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted. The crash took place nearby a commercial area due to rainy weather, however, its cause yet remains unknown. One estimate indicates that the plane may have hit lines as high as 10 stories up. That could not be immediately confirmed, the Washington Post reported.

The investigation of the plane crash is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

