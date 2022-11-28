Left Menu

China announces to provide free fuel to farmers, fishermen in Sri Lanka

China has announced to provide 10.6 million litres of diesel free of cost to farmers and fishermen in Sri Lanka on Sunday. Over 1232,749 farmers will be provided with the fuel and over 3,796 fishing vessels below 40 feet in Sri Lanka.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 08:18 IST
China announces to provide free fuel to farmers, fishermen in Sri Lanka
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Over 12,32,749 farmers will be provided with fuel and over 3,796 fishing vessels in Sri Lanka. "The 10.6 million litres of diesel donation by #China will be provided free of cost to:1232,749 farmers for harvesting 342,266 hectares paddy fields across in Maha season 2022/23 (20L/hectare). 2all the 3,796 fishing vessels below 40 feet in (1,000L/vessel)," the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted.

As per a recent report by Geo-Politik, China has been extensively taking interest in Sri Lanka as the report revealed that the communist nation is investing in the sea-cucumber farms in Sri Lanka, that has the capability of boosting exercise performance and have anti-fatigue effects. China also wants to facilitate the export of the species from Sri Lanka to China.

However, there have been reports of protests by the local farmers saying that these aquaculture projects are likely to have an adverse impact on their livelihood, the local marine ecology and the land, reported Geo-politik. The world knows that there are no bounds to Chinese ambitions, but their pursuit of becoming the most powerful in the world is likely to cause tremendous harm to vulnerable countries such as Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
4
Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

Kim's daughter called 'most beloved' child in 2nd appearance

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022