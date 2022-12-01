Left Menu

Pak court extends remand of PTI leader Azam Khan Swati till Dec 3 over tweets against senior army officials

The court's ruling comes after Azam Khan Swati was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Sunday from his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 05:54 IST
Pak court extends remand of PTI leader Azam Khan Swati till Dec 3 over tweets against senior army officials
Pakistan Senator Azam Khan Swati. (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A court in Pakistan on Tuesday extended the remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Azam Khan Swati till December 3 for his controversial tweets against senior army officials, The News International reported. The court's ruling comes after Azam Khan Swati was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Sunday from his farmhouse in Chak Shahzad. Later, he was presented in court which ordered to keep him in physical remand for two days, as per The News International report.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti ruled that Swati will be handed over to the FIA till December 3. The court also agreed to his lawyer Babar Awan's petition not to present Swati in court citing security concerns, as per the news report. The court also approved his counsel Babar Awan's petition not to present Swati in court citing security concerns. The FIA had called for six-day physical remand of the senator for further probe into his Twitter account and mobile phone.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the deputy attorney general to call for orders from the home secretary on the cases against the PTI leader. On Monday, Azam Khan Swati filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court and his lawyer Babar Awan appeared in the court. The lawyer in the court requested the judge that his client should not be kept in custody until all the cases against him are not received. "Azam Swati is currently in physical remand, while 50 cases have been registered against him across the country," The International News quoted Babar Awan said. "Until all details regarding the cases against my client are not received, he shouldn't be given into anyone's custody," Awan added.

According to Awan, majority of the cases against Azam Khan Swati have been registered in Sindh and Balochistan. The court asked as to how the home secretary had authority over the provincial inspector generals of police (IGP), as per The News International report. Awan told the court that the home secretary had control over the provincial IGPs. The court ordered to check if the home secretary has the authority as being said in the court and share details regarding the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022