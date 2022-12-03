Bangladesh Foreign Minister arrives in Assam to attend Silchar-Sylhet Festival-2022

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen along with delegation consisting of Parliamentarians arrived in Silchar, Asam to attend the "Silchar-Sylhet Festival-2022." Bangladesh delegation led by Foreign Minister crossed the Shewla Land Port at the Sylhet border this morning. The Indian authorities cordially welcomed Momen and the other members of the Bangladesh delegation at Sutarkandi ICP.

In the two-day event of "Silchar-Sylhet Festival-2022," Momen expressed his deep satisfaction and said, "After 50 years, I am privileged to cross the Bangladesh-India border through Shewla-Sutarkandi and my delegation is pleased with the cordial welcome they extended to us." He thanked the Indian authorities and said that the Indians were warm and friendly. He also said, "This is a historic event as two neighbours can get together in an atmosphere of hope and aspirations." Bangladeshi minister also thanked the Border Integrated Check post of Sutarkandi, India for their excellent arrangement.

It is pertinent to mention that the Foreign Minister has been invited as the chief guest at the events organized on the occasion of the '1st Silchar-Sylhet Festival - 2022' to be held from 02-03 December 2022 at Silchar, Assam. On the second day of the festival, a Panel Discussion on Trade and Commerce, a Tribal and Culinary Festival, a Panel Discussion on "Our Rivers, Our Water, Our Climate," a Festival of Language and Literature and many more events are scheduled to take place.

The Bangladesh delegation include Parliamentarians Iqbalur Rahim, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz, Mohibur Rahman Manik, former Foreign Secretary Shamsher Mubin Chowdhury and business leaders as well as media representatives from Sylhet city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)