Israeli envoy donates Rs 20,000 to charity on reaching 30K followers on Twitter

Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Wednesday donated Rs 20,000 to the National Association for the Blind after reaching 30,000 followers on the microblogging website Twitter. "I was waiting to reach 30K, but you wonderful followers made me reach 40K even faster! To celebrate this double milestone, as promised, I have donated INR 20K to the National Association for the Blind. I thank everyone for their continuous love and support," Naor Gilon tweeted.

The Israeli envoy last week took to Twitter to highlight the hate he received, following the row involving an Israeli filmmaker's remarks on the movie "The Kashmir Files" at the Goa film festival. In a Twitter post, Gilon said that he emphasised the need to oppose anti-Semitism sentiment.

"I'm touched by your support. The mentioned DM is in no way reflective of the friendship we enjoy in, including on social media. Just wanted this to be a reminder that anti-Semitism sentiments exist, we need to oppose it jointly and maintain a civilized level of discussion," he said in an earlier tweet. On November 22, Israeli director and International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chair Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files "vulgar propaganda," which sparked a huge row in India.

Days after making the remark, Nadav later apologised and said his 'aim was never to insult people or their relatives'. "I didn't want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally totally apologize if that's the way they interpreted," he told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

'Kashmir Files' was released on March 11 this year. It is one of 2022's biggest Hindi commercial successes. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi are among the actors who appear in The Kashmir Files. (ANI)

