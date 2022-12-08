Vice President Dhankhar meets Zimbabwe's delegation, says 'India is pharmacy of world'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met a Zimbabwe parliamentary delegation and extolled the contribution made by India's pharmaceutical sector during the pandemic adding, "India is the pharmacy of the world", according to the statement released by Rajya Sabha. While hailing India's pharmaceutical sector, Dhankhar said, "India is the pharmacy of the world".

A parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe was led by Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Francis Nzwidamilimo Mudenda. Welcoming the delegation, Dhankhar said that he shared a strong fraternal feeling as, like him, the leader of the visiting delegation is an Advocate by profession and a former Governor of a Province.

The Vice President also expressed hope that the visit of a parliamentary delegation from Zimbabwe will help strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the statement. While presenting an overview of the country's stature and profile in recent times, Dhankhar shared with the visiting delegation that India has taken a lead in addressing non-discriminatory global challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

In particular, he mentioned the country's strides in managing the Covid-19 pandemic with the scientific and digital approach covering 1.3 billion people which constitutes 1/6th of humanity. The Vice President informed the visiting delegation that India's G20 Presidency has come at an opportune time when India can provide effective leadership to address global concerns and showcase the country's great culture and civilizational values to the world.

Zimbabwe's National Assembly Speaker highlighted the historical links between the two countries and urged Dhankhar that during the G20 presidency, India should help strengthen the political will of the developed countries to address the global concerns of climate change, the statement read. He further said India, by virtue of its evolved diplomacy, is well poised to take a lead in finding lasting solutions to the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

Both leaders recognised that development needs to be inclusive, touching those who live on the margins of society. All efforts need to be made to improve the access of those who reside in the rural hinterland by improving physical and digital connectivity. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe complimented the efforts made by India in increasing digital penetration in rural areas, the statement added.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction that "our two Parliaments are pursuing the welfare of our respective people and are committed to improving their lives and livelihoods", it added. "Hon'ble Vice President extended warm wishes to the visiting delegations, the Parliament and the friendly people of Zimbabwe," it stated. (ANI)

