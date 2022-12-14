Left Menu

Foxconn faces chaos due to China's zero-Covid policy

Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant which earlier employed over 2,00,000 workers, is facing violent protests by employees since November.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:58 IST
Foxconn faces chaos due to China's zero-Covid policy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Foxconn, Apple's largest supplier, has faced unending chaos in the last two months at its Zhengzhou plant, which happens to be the largest iPhone factory in the world, located in the Henan province in central China, reported Portal Plus. Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant which earlier employed over 2,00,000 workers, is facing violent protests by employees since November.

The chaos which seems to be the result of China's zero-Covid policy, started after Foxconn held an employment drive in October due to a majority of Foxconn workers leaving the compound amid fear of the "barbaric methods adopted by the management to deal with the country's coronavirus pandaemic outbreak", reported Portal Plus. The plant received over 1,00,000 new applications. Protests began after the new workers became acquainted with the work scenario which was different from the one promised during recruitment.

Newly-hired employees were promised a bonus payment of 3,000 yuan after 30 working days, and another 3,000 yuan at the completion of 60 days. However, the promises turned out to be mere tactics of enticement, as workers upon arrival at the factory were intimated that the bonus would only be given out much later, according to Portal Plus. The new workers took no time to stage a protest against the management. Foxconn, in light of the violent protests, paid its workers two months of salary ($1400) and asked them to leave.

China's faulty zero-Covid policy seems to be the reason behind the chaos at Foxconn. It is the state's inability to handle the virus and subsequent crisis which has ultimately led to this situation. China has had to face unprecedented economic repercussions, which have created ripple effects all over the world ultimately impacting the global economy, according to Portal Plus. Owing to China's Covid response, 78 per cent of the responding brands in a survey said that China was an unattractive choice for investment.

As a result of the protests at Foxconn, Apple suffered a loss of nearly $1 billion per week in iPhone sales. The company is now considering pulling production out of China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022