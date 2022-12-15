Left Menu

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha submits memorandum to UN, demands trial of Pakistani army involved in 1971 war crimes

The memorandum also demanded Pakistan desist, overtly or covertly, from engaging with those forces that stood against our freedom struggle. It also expects Pakistan to offer an unconditional apology to our Honorable Prime Minister and beloved leader Sheikh Hasina and to the people of Bangladesh for the brutalities in the Bangabandhu killing, the 21st grenade attack and the atrocities of the 1971 liberation struggle, by Pakistan in general and the Pakistani Army in particular

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 10:12 IST
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha submits memorandum to UN, demands trial of Pakistani army involved in 1971 war crimes
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha handed a memorandum to the United Nations Missions in Dhaka for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, demanding the trial of the Pakistani army involved in killings and Genocide during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. The memorandum also demanded Pakistan desist, overtly or covertly, from engaging with those forces that stood against our freedom struggle. It also expects, Pakistan in general and the Pakistani Army in particular, to offer an unconditional apology to our Honorable Prime Minister and beloved leader Sheikh Hasina and to the people of Bangladesh for the brutalities in the Bangabandhu killing, the 21st grenade attack and the atrocities of the 1971 liberation struggle.

In the memorandum, Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha reminded about the 1971 Liberation struggle of Bangladesh and said thirty Lakhs people were killed and two lakhs women were raped by the Pakistani army during the war. The party also said that Pakistan ISI was directly involved in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman killing. "To take revenge for surrender in the Liberation War, Pakistan started conspiring against Bangabandhu's government. With the help of Zia-Mostaque, Pakistan killed Bangabandhu and his family members which was the most brutal political killing in the world," the memorandum reads.

Pakistan also patronised and supplied arges grenades to BNP-Jamaat-Huji to kill Bangabandhu's daughter Shiekh Hasina on August 21 2004. Some Awami League leaders created human protection to save the life of Sheikh Hasina. Finally, Sheikh Hasina was saved but 24 Awami League leaders were killed due to grenades attack," it added. Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha also said that Pakistan cannot avoid responsibility for these killings. Party threatened Pakistan and said that if the country continued sponsoring terrorism in Bangladesh, they will make that their government would be bound to cut all diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

"We demand United Nations to bring the Pakistan militaries under the trial of the International War Crimes Court for their involvement in genocide and intellectuals killings in 1971," the party concluded the sentence. The latest good news for Bangladesh is that Pakistan's "genocide" against Bengalis, and Hindus in the 1971 war has been finally recognized as the US House condemned Islamabad's actions and called on President Joe Biden to recognise the atrocities.

The legislation brought by Congressmen Ro Khanna, and Steve Chabot, recognise Pakistan's atrocities against ethnic groups constitute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide. "...condemns the atrocities committed by the Armed Forces of Pakistan against the people of Bangladesh from March 1971 to December 1971; recognizes that such atrocities against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus constitute crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide; calls on the President of the United States to recognize the atrocities committed against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus by the Armed Forces of Pakitan during 1971 as crimes against humanity war crimes, and genocide," the legislation read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022