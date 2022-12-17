Russian missiles, drones attack Ukrainian energy systems

In a fresh wave of attacks, Russia has launched dozens of missiles and drones targetting Ukrainian energy systems, leading to power emergency for millions of civilians leaving them in pitch dark amid cold winter nights, reported The New York Times. Explosions shook cities and towns across Ukraine in the second-largest attack this week on Friday.

Vitalii Maletsky, the Mayor of Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk told the New York Times that heat was out for more than 200,000 customers as temperatures hovered around 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius). He implored people to "close all windows and take all possible measures to preserve heat."

According to Klitschko, in Kyiv, even after hours of repairs, about two-thirds of the residents were left without heat and water and about 60 per cent were left without electricity. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, was left without power, heating and water after the new wave of Russian missile strikes across country. 'Colossal' damage said mayor, media reported.

The attack by Russia comes amid warnings from Ukraine's military and political leaders that Russia is likely to make another attempt to seize Kyiv and was preparing for a new ground offensive this winter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that Russia is not serious about peace and that any pause in the war would only help Russia strengthen its hold on the seized territory and rebuild its forces to launch a fresh assault.

"See how we live. We are fed up! We need to hit back at Russia. Give us weapons. We have enough soldiers, give us weapons," said Gennady Omelyan, a taxi driver in Kyiv in response to the recent attack on Ukraine, according to The New York Times. Recently, blasts were heard in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, city mayor Vitaly Klichko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, reported TASS.

"Explosions in the capital's Shevchenkovsky district," the mayor wrote. According to TASS, an air raid alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital at 05.55 am (6:55 am Moscow time). Sirens also went off in the Kyiv, Vinnitsa and Zhitomir regions.

The Shevchenkivskyi district is located in Kyiv's central part. There are 71 enterprises in the district's industrial complex. (ANI)

