Imran Khan on a mission to bring "political and economic instability" in Pakistan: PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz

In a tweet, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan of being on a mission to bring "political and economic instability" in Pakistan. He stressed that Imran Khan tried to cover up his incompetence by making false accusations against institutions. Pakistan Prime Minister's son and former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has criticized the decision of Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the ruling coalition government will respond to Khan's every move in a "political and legal way."

Hamza Shahbaz's remarks come after PTI Chief announced his decision to dissolve the two assemblies on December 23. He tweeted, "Imran Niazi is on a mission to bring Pakistan to political and economic instability. He tried to cover up his incompetence by making false accusations against institutions. Every move will be given a political and legal answer. We are always ready for the election but one person. The path taken for ego satisfaction will be blocked."

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan announced that the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dissolved on December 23, Geo News reported. He made the announcement during his virtual address to the party workers and supporters. Prior to the announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held a meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan. Sharing details regarding the meeting, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi tweeted, "Today in Zaman Park, I met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan - In the meeting, the dissolution of the assembly was discussed - Imran Khan will announce the decision by sitting together the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Hours before Imran Khan's announcement of the dissolution date, Elahi in a tweet said, "I will support every decision of Imran Khan. Punjab Assembly is Imran Khan's trust, which has been returned to him. Imran Khan has zeroed in on the politics of the opposition. Rumourmongers will still fail as before." In his virtual address, Imran Khan expressed gratitude to both chief ministers for "sacrificing" their respective governments for the "betterment" of Pakistan, as per the Geo News report. He announced that his party will now start its election campaign. He warned the government against using tactics to delay the elections.

"I have also spoken to my lawyers [...] it would be against the rules to delay the polls past 90 days," Imran Khan said in his address. Hours before Imran Khan's announcement of the dissolution date, Elahi in a tweet said, "I will support every decision of Imran Khan. Punjab Assembly is Imran Khan's trust, which has been returned to him. Imran Khan has zeroed in on the politics of the opposition. Rumourmongers will still fail as before." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)