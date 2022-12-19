Left Menu

Two injured, property damaged in Russian drone attacks in Kyiv

There was critical damage to infrastructure facilities. The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram that technicians were working to stabilize the heat and power supply of the area impacted by the attack.

  • Ukraine

Two civilians were injured and homes and infrastructure was damaged in attack by Russian drones on Kyiv early Monday, CNN reported citing Ukrainian capital's military administration. There was critical damage to infrastructure facilities. The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram that technicians were working to stabilize the heat and power supply of the area that came under attack.

Earlier, Ukrainian air defences shot down nine Russian drones in Kyiv, CNN reported citing Ukrainian authorities. At least one people killed and two others were injured under Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city Kherson on Saturday morning, CNN had reported citing the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"One woman died from injuries and two more people are in the hospital.... The enemy strike damaged the building of the school, hospital, and church," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a tweet. The strikes took place in Stepanivka, which is located just outside of Kherson, Tymoshenko said.

He said the village was shelled by mortars, and a humanitarian aid headquarters was hit. (ANI)

