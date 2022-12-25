Left Menu

Lahore court grants interim bail to PM Shehbaz Sharif's son Suleman in money laundering case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) grants bail against money laundering case

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 08:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 08:33 IST
Lahore court grants interim bail to PM Shehbaz Sharif's son Suleman in money laundering case
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Suleman Shehbaz (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore court granted interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz in the money laundering case until January 7 and directed that he be included in the investigation of the money laundering case against him, reported The News International. The court also ordered him to continue joining the investigation. The bail was granted against a surety of Rs 5 lakh.

Suleman Shehbaz had filed a bail plea in the court naming FIA and investigation officers as parties. Suleman stated in the application that the court needed to fulfill legal procedures before declaring him an absconder, reported Geo News. Suleman argued that the FIA named him in the money laundering case without any baselessly, adding that he did not receive any notices of court hearings and was declared an absconder without information.

Amid the hearing, the judge demanded Suleman's CNIC, to which he said he did not have it now; however, he ensured that he would bring it to the next hearing, reported The News International. The court said they needed the CNIC today and that everyone should always have their CNICs with them. Later, the court granted him interim bail until January 7.

The PM's son ended his self-exile last month and announced he would face the cases against himself.An accountability court declared Suleman a proclaimed offender in October 2019. The orders came after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the suspect had failed to appear before the anti-graft body despite being summoned several times in connection with an inquiry into money laundering and possession of assets beyond known sources of income. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022