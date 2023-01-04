Kabul residents concerned about slow visa issuance process by Pakistan's diplomatic offices

Kabul residents are concerned about the visa issuance process by Pakistan's diplomatic offices in Afghanistan. Residents say the process is very slow, reported TOLO News. According to Kabul residents, their visa applications are denied by the Pakistani embassy despite taking a long processing time. The residents have asked the Taliban to discuss the issue with the Pakistani side and find a solution for the same.

"We call on the Islamic Emirate to share the issue with Pakistan through diplomatic channels to provide facilities for Afghans in issuing of visas," said Lailuma, a Kabul resident, as quoted by TOLO News. Another resident, Lala Gul said: "We came here for visas. We want them to issue us visas. I am sick and I want to go to purchase medicines."

"I have an invitation from Pakistan but when I go to the embassy, no one would talk and it is all locked and no one allows us to go inside," a Kabul resident said. Afghans based in Pakistan are facing hurdles in the visa extension process.

Shakar Sangi, an Afghan national in Pakistan, said: "Those individuals whose visas' time has expired should pay $400 as a fine and this is one of the biggest concerns for Afghan nationals in Pakistan," reported TOLO News. Rafiullah Nikzad, another Afghan national said: "For Afghan journalists in addition to living in an uncertain situation, their visas have expired and they have applied for the extension of their visas months ago but the Pakistan government has not issued their visas."

Pakistan, Iran and Turkey's consulate services have been activated in Afghanistan. According to a recent TOLO News report, Afghans seeking medical assistance have to wait for months, face unending struggles with the process of Pakistani visa issuance.

The applicants for visas said that although they filled out forms months ago, their visas are yet to be issued, reported Tolo News. Abdullah is seeking a visa for Pakistan as his young daughter is suffering from heart disease.

Abdullah said he wanted to take his daughter for treatment but Pakistan's embassy in Kabul is yet to issue the visa, and they have been waiting for over four months. "Not everyone wants to visit Pakistan for tourism. Some may have problems, such as business problems and there are people who need medical care. My daughter is sick. My visa has not been issued and I have come here to ask about it at the embassy. She is suffering from heart disease," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)