Left Menu

Pakistan: Punjab CM Elahi refuses to take vote of confidence, calls Governor's order 'illegal'

Elahi said that taking a vote of confidence means that he is accepting the letter issued by Punjab's Governor.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 03:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 03:49 IST
Pakistan: Punjab CM Elahi refuses to take vote of confidence, calls Governor's order 'illegal'
Pakistan's Punjab CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi (Image Credit: Parvez Elahi's official Twitter account). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that he will not take the vote of confidence on Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman's orders, The News International reported. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Elahi said that taking a vote of confidence means that he is accepting the letter issued by Punjab's Governor. He called the letter issued by the Governor for the trust vote "illegal". The decision of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will intensify the political turmoil in Pakistan.

"I don't accept the letter that the governor has written for the vote of confidence. If I take the vote of confidence, then it means that I am accepting the letter," The News International quoted Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as saying in a statement. "The governor wants me to follow his illegal order, but I will not do it," he added.

On December 23, the Lahore High Court (LHC) reinstated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the Chief Minister following his de-notification by the governor, as per The News International report. The judge reinstated Elahi and adjourned the hearing till January 11. However, the court restricted the Punjab CM from dissolving the assembly and added that its order will not stop Elahi from taking a vote of confidence.

After the court's order, the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Elahi's party Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) claimed that the CM would take the trust vote before January 11. Problems have arisen for Punjab CM after independent lawmaker Syeda Zahra Naqvi said she was an ally of PTI and not Elahi's party, as per The News International report. Furthermore, three members of the PTI are set to rebel against the party's decision to back the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will take the vote of confidence before January 11, The News International reported. Speaking to reporters, Imran Khan said that he is confident about Chief Minister Elahi dissolving the assembly after he wins the trust of the house, according to The News International. He further said that PTI has planned to dissolve the legislative in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the vote of confidence.

Furthermore, Imran Khan stated that the government will be forced to hold elections after the dissolution of both assemblies, as per the news report. He stressed that the delay in elections even after PTI's move "won't affect" the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023