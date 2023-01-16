Greenhouse owners suffer USD 3 million losses in Afghanistan's Farah

Owners of greenhouses in Afghanistan are bearing the brunt of a sharp decline in temperature as cold weather continues to affect their business, resulting in losses of close to USD 3 million, TOLOnews reported citing the local officials in Farah Province. Owners of greenhouses have stated that they are unable to continue operations due to recent financial losses caused by cold weather and that the costs of workers, fertilizer, and other facilities are now unsustainable.

"All the plastic layers of my greenhouse have been destroyed. Approximately, I may suffer 1,200,000 to 1,300,000 Afs every day. For example, the investments that I made on fertilizers, seeds and other materials," said an owner of a greenhouse, Humayon, according to TOLOnews. According to the provincial agriculture and irrigation department, nearly 3,000 acres of agricultural greenhouse harvests were squandered.

Many of the farmers have recently established greenhouses, aiming to earn good harvests, however, the harvests are of no use as harsh conditions of cold weather have declined the usage of greenhouse culture. According to the provincial department of agriculture and irrigation statistics, 85 per cent of Farah's residents are involved in farming and agriculture, Afghan News agency TOLOnews reported.

A sudden fall in temperature has severely affected people, already hit hard by poverty, and lack of food and fuel, in the trouble-torn country, resulting in the death of at least 20 people. In Badghis and other provinces, the cold has also killed at least 4,000 cattle.

According to statistics from Herat Regional Hospital, at least 70 people were hospitalised for hypothermia, and four drug addicts were killed. According to local officials, at least five people died in Badghis due to hypothermia, and all of them were shepherds. "One shepherd and four children were killed due to hypothermia," said the spokesman for Badghis governor Ahmad Hanzala.

According to local officials, cold weather killed five people in Khost province, two in Faryab, and two more in Jawzjan. In addition, one person was killed in Sar-e-Pul, and five drug addicts were killed in Baghlan province, TOLOnews reported. (ANI)

